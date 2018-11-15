COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Joey Bosa’s status for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos is likely to be a game-time decision.

The Los Angeles Chargers defensive end has practiced the last two days as he works his way back from a foot injury that caused him to miss the first 10 games. Bosa said before Thursday’s practice that he is doing both team and individual drills and that he feels good.

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said the third-year lineman looked good in the limited snaps he took.

Bosa first injured his foot during training camp, which caused him to miss the preseason. He reinjured it during practice on Sept. 5.

The Chargers are 7-2 and have won six straight despite Bosa’s absence.

By JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)