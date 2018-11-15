BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Two days after a vote by the town of Breckenridge, work crew began dismantling the popular wooden troll “Isak Heartstone.”

The 15-foot tall sculpture by artist Thomas Dambo sat on a trail in the Wellington neighborhood. For several weeks crowds have been flocking to the trailhead to embark on the 1.3 mile hike to see it.

But those visitors drew numerous complaints from neighbors. Parking became a concern, along with trespassing violations and noise. Some of the neighbors said they felt violated.

On Thursday photos taken by CBS4 viewer Carl Scofield showed workers taking apart the sculpture.

Dambo used shingles and fallen trees recycled from the forest area to make Isak Heartstone. According to town officials, he said he “feels the work has already accomplished great success in its current lifespan.”