BREAKING NEWSOfficers shoot driver who allegedly reached for gun on Arapahoe Road
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Breckenridge, Isak Heartstone, Local TV, Summit County

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – Two days after a vote by the town of Breckenridge, work crew began dismantling the popular wooden troll “Isak Heartstone.”

troll 1 PHOTOS: Breckenridge Workers Dismantle Giant Wooden Troll

(credit: Carl Scofield)

The 15-foot tall sculpture by artist Thomas Dambo sat on a trail in the Wellington neighborhood. For several weeks crowds have been flocking to the trailhead to embark on the 1.3 mile hike to see it.

breck troll 1 PHOTOS: Breckenridge Workers Dismantle Giant Wooden Troll

(credit CBS)

But those visitors drew numerous complaints from neighbors. Parking became a concern, along with trespassing violations and noise. Some of the neighbors said they felt violated.

trolls future 6pkg transfer frame 116 PHOTOS: Breckenridge Workers Dismantle Giant Wooden Troll

(credit: CBS)

On Thursday photos taken by CBS4 viewer Carl Scofield showed workers taking apart the sculpture.

troll 2 PHOTOS: Breckenridge Workers Dismantle Giant Wooden Troll

(credit: Carl Scofield)

Dambo used shingles and fallen trees recycled from the forest area to make Isak Heartstone. According to town officials, he said he “feels the work has already accomplished great success in its current lifespan.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s