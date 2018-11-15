By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4)– With Thanksgiving just one week away, local bakers are preparing for a holiday rush.

Inside the Happy Bakeshop in Denver’s Highland neighborhood, the supplies are piling up.

“Pies, pies and pies.” manager Amber Watson said

Born and raised in Colorado, she started at the shop as an intern.

“That’s how I got my foot in the door and since then I have just been baking and being at the bake shop,” she said.

While most people pair the Thanksgiving holiday with what follows; a rush of shopping and black Friday deals, Watson and her team focus on those three sometimes frantic days leading up to dinner.

“We probably get about 100 pie orders,” Watson said.

That means everything from cherry and apple to pumpkin and pecan. If pies were not enough, the small locally owned shop will also be baking dozens more cookies and cakes.

That does not including those that never leave the shop.

“We definitely had our mess-ups and we make sure we dong send those ones out,” she laughed.

For fellow baker Bailey Pearlman every pie she makes from scratch is an actual labor of love.

“You don’t get up at 4 a.m. if you don’t love it,” Pearlman said.

A passion Pearlman says does not end when the day is over.

“Absolutely, I do it at home,” she said.

Watson says that is the secret to making the perfect pie and you will not find it any supermarket.

“Consistency and love,” she said.

If you are not going to make a pie at home but are looking for that homemade taste, the Happy Bakeshop is taking orders for Thanksgiving until Monday.

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.