COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– After waiting for nine long months, soldiers with the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team out of Fort Carson were reunited with their families just before the holiday season.

“I mean I left and she couldn’t walk, she couldn’t talk and now look at her. I mean she’s walkin’ I’ve seen everything she’s done on FaceTime,” said Staff Sergeant Wesley McGlamry.

McGlamry left when his daughter just two months old. Seeing her Thursday was emotional.

“Changes your world a little. I can’t even explain it. Even if she doesn’t want to be held, she just wants to walk,” he said as his daughter squirmed in his arms.

Nearly 300 soldiers were welcomed home to the Army post on Thursday. They had been working overseas in Afghanistan, helping to increase stability and prevent terrorist safe havens.

Others were stationed in Kosovo, supporting a multi-national battle group.

Their hard work overseas took a back seat to soak up time with family.

“It’s amazing, words can’t describe. It’s magnificent,” said Staff Sergeant Zamire Saunders.

Saunders was beaming as he held his son in one arm and his daughter in the other.

The welcome home ceremony was nothing less than exceptional. The soldiers walked through a mist before hugging their families.

Many said their only plans were to go home and relax.

