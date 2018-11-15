PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency will test for lead and arsenic at the Runyon Sports Complex, Pueblo’s main baseball fields.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports the Pueblo County commissioners gave the EPA permission Tuesday to access the Runyon Field Study area for activities related to the Colorado Smelter Superfund Site.

Commissioner Terry Hart says the studies will begin in the next few weeks.

Hart says the agency tentatively plans to complete testing before the start of baseball season.

The area consists of six baseball and softball fields and two playgrounds.

Hart says EPA officials say they may not find much in the Runyon Field area because part of the construction process over the years has been to actually build up the ground around it.

