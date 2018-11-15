DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s Road Home and the Mile High United Way hosted a big gathering at the Colorado Convention Center on Thursday.

They welcomed hundreds of people at the annual Project Homeless Connect event. The event brings in all kinds of resources, including on the spot employment opportunities, food assistance and health checkups.

Having all the services at one location makes it easy for both the volunteers and those seeking help.

“The real intangible is closing that social distance between the community and people experiencing homelessness so they are spending time together, looking each other in the eye and hearing each others experiences,” said Chris Conner with Denver’s Road Home.

More than 150 people were offered employment at the event. That’s double the amount over last year.