DENVER (CBS) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced plans Thursday to expand a program dedicated to providing publicly-funded representation for immigrants facing deportation.

At a press conference held on Thursday, Mayor Hancock, local advocates and legal experts spoke about the successes of the Vera Institute of Justice‘s Safety and Fairness for Everyone (SAFE) Network. The program has been active for one year.

A press release issued by the mayor’s office described the SAFE Network as “a diverse group of a dozen U.S. cities and counties, including Denver, dedicated to providing publicly-funded representation for people facing deportation.”

“For too long, most immigrants facing the terrifying prospect of deportation from their homes, loved ones, communities, and families have had no access to legal counsel and have found themselves navigating the complexities of immigration law alone,” the press release states. “The SAFE Network aims to change that imbalance and ensure due process for immigrants, providing clients with representation, legal information, and a fair day in court.”

Officials said 38 percent of cases represented by SAFE attorneys and completed in immigration court ended with the clients being allowed to remain in the United States.

“By comparison, only approximately 3 percent of unrepresented cases nationwide are successful,” the press release stated. “Ultimately, it’s for a judge to decide what happens to each case in immigration court. But a fair decision cannot be reached when only one side is properly represented.”

The Vera Institute of Justice announced a request for proposals from additional jurisdictions interesting in joining the SAFE Network.