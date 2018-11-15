FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — J.D. Paige scored 23 points and Anthony Masinton-Bonner added three of his 14 from the free throw line in the final minute as Colorado State moved to 3-0 by holding on to beat Montana State 81-77 on Wednesday night.

Tyler Hall hit a 3 and Keljin Blevins converted a layup to get Montana State within two in the first half, and after Ladan Ricketts hit a 3 the Bobcats took a 49-44 lead five minutes into the second half.

Colorado State retook the lead with 1:23 left when Masinton-Bonner hit a 3 to make it 74-71 and the Rams hit seven of eight from the line in the final minute to make it hold up.

Nico Carvacho had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Rams, who were 21 of 28 from the free throw line.

Hall finished with 30 points for Montana State (1-3), with Harald Frey adding another 17 points.

