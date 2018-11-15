DENVER (CBS4)– A Colorado Army veteran says she was sexually assaulted while on a Frontier flight.

Lena Ramsey was on a red-eye flight last month from Denver to Providence. She says as soon as she began to sleep, a passenger seated behind her fondled her.

“And it dawned on me that I had a hand coming through my window seat on my right side and the passenger behind me was groping me,” said Ramsey.

She says she told a flight attendant but didn’t hear anything after that. After landing, she told the pilot what happened who then contacted TSA.