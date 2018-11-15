Filed Under:Denver International Airport, Frontier, Local TV, Sexual Assault, TSA

DENVER (CBS4)– A Colorado Army veteran says she was sexually assaulted while on a Frontier flight.

Lena Ramsey was on a red-eye flight last month from Denver to Providence. She says as soon as she began to sleep, a passenger seated behind her fondled her.

frontier assault 5vo frame 913 Colorado Army Veteran Claims Sexual Assault During Flight

(credit: CBS)

“And it dawned on me that I had a hand coming through my window seat on my right side and the passenger behind me was groping me,” said Ramsey.

frontier assault 5vo frame 197 Colorado Army Veteran Claims Sexual Assault During Flight

(credit: CBS)

She says she told a flight attendant but didn’t hear anything after that. After landing, she told the pilot what happened who then contacted TSA.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s