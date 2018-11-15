  • CBS4On Air

Castle Rock, Jason Gray, Randy Reed

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s proof that every vote counts. The race for Castle Rock’s mayor was decided in a recount after the initial tally only separated the candidates by two votes.

After Election Day, Randy Reed had a two vote lead over Jason Gray in the Castle Rock race for mayor. That triggered a recount election.

reed gray castle rock Proof Every Vote Counts, Castle Rock Mayors Race Finally Decided

(credit: CBS)

After military ballots were counted, Gray won by 57 votes. Because of the margin of error, there will not be a recount.

This is the first election for mayor of Castle Rock in 30 years.

