DENVER (CBS4) — Four people were taken to the hospital after a car collided with an RTD bus in Denver Thursday.

It happened at about 11:20 a.m. at South Downing Street and East Alameda Avenue, according to Doug Schepman with the Denver Police Department.

Schepman said the car was heading eastbound on Alameda and it appears the driver ran a red light.

Both drivers and two passengers on the bus went to the hospital, but there’s no information available yet about the severity of their injuries.

Alameda is closed in both directions. Northbound Downing is also closed.