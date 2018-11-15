Filed Under:Adams City High School, Adams County, Adams County School District 14, Colorado Board Of Education, Colorado State Board of Education, Local TV

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – After years of poor performance, the Colorado State Board of Education directed the Adams 14 School District to turn over full management of the district to an external organization. This is the first time this has happened in Colorado State history.

The decision was unanimous and well-received by local school leaders on Thursday.

adams 14 hearing da raw 01 concatenated 132149 frame 2906 Adams 14 Schools Turn Over Control After 8 Years Of Poor Performance

(credit: CBS)

“We feel very good, we are very pleased with the decision of the state board,” said Adams 14 School District Superintendent Javier Abrego.

“There are examples of success of external management organizations going into school districts and going into schools and seeing some dramatic results,” said Dr. Angelika Schroeder with the State Board of Education.

adams 14 protest 6pkg transfer frame 690 Adams 14 Schools Turn Over Control After 8 Years Of Poor Performance

(credit: CBS)

The Colorado Board of Education also decided not to make Adams City High School a charter school… for now.

“The kids are front and center in this whole process, no question about it, and that is hard sometimes because we don’t see children in there,” said Schroeder.

adams 14 school fate 5pkg frame 67 Adams 14 Schools Turn Over Control After 8 Years Of Poor Performance

(credit: CBS)

The external management organization has not been determined, but they will have broad authorities including curriculum, instruction and even some decisions on personnel.

Abrego wants parents and students to receive the directive the way he has.

adams city high school Adams 14 Schools Turn Over Control After 8 Years Of Poor Performance

Adams City High School (credit: CBS)

“We want them to be relieved because the decision is going to be a good decision that’s going to help the district improve,” he said.

“I think success is easy to identify,” explained Schroeder. “These kids need to have a life after high school and they need to be ready for that life after high school and that’s what we are working on.”

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

Comments
  1. Jerry Wunsch says:
    November 15, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    These co- inside with the Obama years . He really had a winning plan for educating the minorities !!!!

