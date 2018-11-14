Filed Under:Beaver Creek, Local TV, Skiing, Vail Mountain Resort, Winter Park Resort
(credit: Winter Park)

(CBS4) – Winter Park and Vail opened their slopes to skiers and snowboarders on Wednesday morning. Winter Park has the most natural snow at this point in their last 10 seasons.

Miles the Mascot jumped on his snowboard to celebrate opening day.

winter park 2 Slopes At Winter Park & Vail Mountain Now Open

(credit: Winter Park)

Vail was able to open early because of the large amount of snow there. CBS4’s Ashton Altieri talked with officials at Vail Mountain on CBSDenver’s Facebook page.

Beaver Creek is opening early as well. That day is scheduled for Saturday — the earliest opening in a decade as well.

