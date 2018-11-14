  • CBS4On Air

By Kelly Werthmann

DENVER (CBS4) – Von Miller has long had his sights set on helping underprivileged kids get proper eye care. His vision is now coming into focus with a unique eye center.

vons vision center frame 285 Beautiful Process: Von Miller Opens First Ever Vons Vision Center

“This is the beginning hopefully to a very long and wonderful journey to putting glasses on kids’ faces all around the nation,” the Denver Broncos linebacker said Wednesday.

vons vision center frame 1455 Beautiful Process: Von Miller Opens First Ever Vons Vision Center

During a special visit to the Boys & Girls Club in Montbello, Miller unveiled the first-ever “Von’s Vision Center.” It’s part of his foundation – Von’s Vision. A few times a year, the Super Bowl 50 champ hold events offering free eye exams and glasses to kids in need.

“We had a couple students that had trouble with transportation and getting to those events,” Miller said. “So we thought we would bring Von’s Vision to them.”

Moments after Miller joined others with the foundation in a ribbon cutting, 9-year-old Tamij’aye Howard received the first eye exam at the new center.

“I wore glasses since I was six months,” she told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

vons vision center frame 435 Beautiful Process: Von Miller Opens First Ever Vons Vision Center

Howard has been wearing the same pair of glasses for five years and was long overdue for an exam. Little did she expect it would happen with Von Miller by her side.

“He must really care about children having glasses because if he’s doing this, that shows me that he really cares,” she said.

With Von’s Vision Center, more children will receive the care they need on a regular basis.

“I know some of my peers need glasses and they don’t have the opportunity to get them,” Najaray West, a 13-year-old member of the Boys & Girls Club, said. “It’s good knowing that [Von Miller] is doing something to help our community.”

vons vision center frame 525 Beautiful Process: Von Miller Opens First Ever Vons Vision Center

Miller said he loves seeing so many kids light up as they receive their new glasses. It’s a sight he wasn’t expecting when he started Von’s Vision in 2011.

“I just wanted to start Von’s Vision and help a few kids,” he said. “Here we are today. It’s a beautiful process. It’s truly a blessing.”

The Von’s Vision Center in Montbello is just one of many the All-Star hopes to open. The goal is to get one into every Boys & Girls Club as well as schools.

Kelly Werthmann joined the CBS4 team as the morning reporter in 2012. After serving as weekend morning anchor, Kelly is now Covering Colorado First for CBS4 News at 10. Connect with Kelly on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @KellyCBS4.

