Filed Under:Adams County, House Fire, Local TV, Thornton, Thornton Police

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Thornton Police Officer Ryan Thornton, yes, he shares a name with the city he protects, was honored for his heroism.

Thornton risked his life earlier this year to save a woman from her burning home.

On Tuesday night, Thornton Mayor Heidi Williams honored Officer Thornton for his actions which saved the life of Wanda James.

officer thornton sotvo frame 530 Thornton Police Officer Ryan Thornton Honored For Heroism

(credit: CBS)

On Sept. 5, Wanda James was having her routine nightly cigarette when her blanket caught fire. Wanda suffers from multiple sclerosis and couldn’t move quickly enough because she uses a wheelchair to get around.

thornton police fire 4 Thornton Police Officer Ryan Thornton Honored For Heroism

(credit: CBS)

It just so happened that Officer Ryan Thornton was stopped two blocks away when he got the call. He pulled up within minutes, kicked in her door and pulled her out of the burning home.

The two were reunited earlier this month for an emotional meeting.

thornton police fire 9 Thornton Police Officer Ryan Thornton Honored For Heroism

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s