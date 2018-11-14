THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Thornton Police Officer Ryan Thornton, yes, he shares a name with the city he protects, was honored for his heroism.

Thornton risked his life earlier this year to save a woman from her burning home.

On Tuesday night, Thornton Mayor Heidi Williams honored Officer Thornton for his actions which saved the life of Wanda James.

On Sept. 5, Wanda James was having her routine nightly cigarette when her blanket caught fire. Wanda suffers from multiple sclerosis and couldn’t move quickly enough because she uses a wheelchair to get around.

It just so happened that Officer Ryan Thornton was stopped two blocks away when he got the call. He pulled up within minutes, kicked in her door and pulled her out of the burning home.

The two were reunited earlier this month for an emotional meeting.