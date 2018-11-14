  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Two people have been arrested in connection with last month’s robbery and deadly shooting of a man in Denver’s Baker neighborhood.

Thomas Steen, 25, was shot during a robbery on Oct. 18 near 2nd and Bannock.

bannock shooting victim 10pkg frame 1262 2 Arrested In Robbery, Deadly Shooting

Thomas Steen (credit: GoFundMe)

Ibrahim Amir Musa, 20, and Husham Al Kinani, 18, allegedly robbed three victims as they were walking home. Kinani allegedly shot Steen following the robbery. Steen later died at the hospital.

musa ibrahim amir copy 2 Arrested In Robbery, Deadly Shooting

Ibrahim Amir Musa (credit: Denver Police)

Musa and Kinani are being held for investigation of first-degree murder and investigation of aggravated robbery.

kinani husham al copy 2 Arrested In Robbery, Deadly Shooting

Husham Al Kinani (credit: Denver Police)

Steen went to Clemson University in South Carolina and was working in Denver for Dish Network’s Corporate Office as a data analyst.

bannock shooting victim 10pkg frame 540 2 Arrested In Robbery, Deadly Shooting

(credit: CBS)

Police confirmed on Wednesday morning that two suspects had been arrested in connection with Steen’s death.

