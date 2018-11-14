DENVER (CBS4)– Two people have been arrested in connection with last month’s robbery and deadly shooting of a man in Denver’s Baker neighborhood.

Thomas Steen, 25, was shot during a robbery on Oct. 18 near 2nd and Bannock.

Ibrahim Amir Musa, 20, and Husham Al Kinani, 18, allegedly robbed three victims as they were walking home. Kinani allegedly shot Steen following the robbery. Steen later died at the hospital.

Musa and Kinani are being held for investigation of first-degree murder and investigation of aggravated robbery.

Steen went to Clemson University in South Carolina and was working in Denver for Dish Network’s Corporate Office as a data analyst.

Police confirmed on Wednesday morning that two suspects had been arrested in connection with Steen’s death.