LACOSTE, Texas (CBS4) — A Texas woman’s divorce celebration was a real blast — that was reportedly felt for miles around. Kimberly Santleben-Stiteler blew up her wedding dress during a party at the family farm, according to the Star-Telegram. Her sister posted video of the explosion on Facebook.

Friends and family cheered as Santleben-Stiteler fired a rifle a the dress, which was about 200 yards away and loaded with 20 pounds of exploding targets, according to the paper. She reportedly hit her target on her first shot.

“We were all getting messages asking if that was our explosion people were feeling and hearing around the county, up to at least 15 miles away,” the paper quoted Carla Santleben-Stiteler as saying.

Pictures on Facebook show two men on an ATV dragging the white gown out to the middle of an empty field.

Carla Santleben-Stiteler shared photos of her sister at the celebration, sporting a sign that reads “I’m not with stupid anymore.”

At least two dozen people are pictured at the party — along with a life-sized cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump.

Carla Santleben-Stiteler posted the photos and news reports with multiple hashtags, including #DivorceParty, #Weddingdressgoingupinsmoke, #20PoundsofTannerite and #TheBoomHeardAcrossMedinaCountyWasUs.