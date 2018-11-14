By Dominic Garcia

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Students at Cimarron Middle School in Parker came together to help Colorado’s less fortunate celebrate Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, around 30 middle schoolers dropped off dozens of turkeys.

“It’s important that we give back to those that might not have the opportunity to have a turkey on thanks giving,” said 8th grader Iris Pixler.

The donations come at an important time. The Denver Rescue Mission had a goal of collecting 15,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving, but so far they’ve only received about 3600.

“We’re a little bit behind just because Thanksgiving is so early this year, but we’re optimistic. The community always comes together to help out,” said Nicole Tschetter of the Denver Rescue Mission.

Donations will be given to hundreds of schools and churches where they’ll be made into Thanksgiving “Banquets in a Box” for families.

The donations will also be the centerpiece at the Rescue Mission’s Great Thanksgiving Feast.

“You don’t always see the younger generation come out and support our turkey drive. It was really their idea, and the students really approached the teacher, and it’s so awesome they’re getting involved,” Tschetter told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

