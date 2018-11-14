DENVER (CBS4)– A pedestrian bridge is being built in Denver’s Swansea neighborhood that is designed to give students a safe route to school. Right now, their walk involves crossing freight train tracks.

People living in the neighborhood have been hearing about the bridge for the past three years. The City of Denver is finally getting close to breaking ground on the project.

Crossing guards typically guide children across freight train tracks at 47th and York Street. Nearly half the school’s population make the walk to school every day.

The new bridge will allow bicyclists, pedestrians, scooters and wheelchairs to cross safely without having to beat the trains.

The neighborhood hopes the bridge will do more than just provide a safe route, they hope it will bring the community together.

“You have the school on one side, Valdez-Perry and the Grow Haus on the other, it’s a community center. It’s very difficult for them to get to,” said North Denver Cornerstone Collaborative.

The pedestrian bridge is expected to be complete in 2020.

There will be a neighborhood meeting at the Johnson Recreation Center, located at 4809 Race Street at 6 p.m. Wednesday.