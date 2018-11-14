By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The warming trend that started in Colorado on Tuesday will continue through the rest of this week with highs in the upper 50 to near 60 degrees around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

Two additional ski areas open Wednesday including Vail and Winter Park. Skiers and riders can expect a bluebird day at both of them with base area high temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Monarch and Copper will open this Friday followed Beaver Creek and Purgatory on Saturday.

And it’s Saturday when our next storm system will sweep across Colorado. At this time it doesn’t appear anyone will get significant amounts of snow except for maybe the far northern mountains including the Steamboat Springs and Rabbit Ears Pass region. For Denver and the Front Range, it should snow Saturday afternoon with highs only in the 30s. Sunny skies and somewhat milder temperatures will return Sunday.

The weather for next week looks generally quite so for now plan on good weather for traveling either by air or car ahead of Thanksgiving.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.