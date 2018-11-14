  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:6th Congressional District, House of Representatives, Jason Crow, Local TV

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS4) – Colorado Congressman-elect Jason Crow was among the newly-elected members of the House of Representatives who posed for their “class photo” on Wednesday.

congress class photo 12vo transfer frame 108 Jason Crow Poses With New Congressional Leaders In Class Photo

(credit: CBS)

Crow is the first Democrat to represent the 6th Congressional District since it was created. He helped Democrats take control of the House.

congress class photo 12vo transfer frame 304 Jason Crow Poses With New Congressional Leaders In Class Photo

(credit: CBS)

RELATED: ‘New Chapter In America’: Congressman-Elect Jason Crow Promises Change

The new members will help elect House leadership in the next few days. Some hope they will choose someone other than current Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s