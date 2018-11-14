WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS4) – Colorado Congressman-elect Jason Crow was among the newly-elected members of the House of Representatives who posed for their “class photo” on Wednesday.

Crow is the first Democrat to represent the 6th Congressional District since it was created. He helped Democrats take control of the House.

RELATED: ‘New Chapter In America’: Congressman-Elect Jason Crow Promises Change

The new members will help elect House leadership in the next few days. Some hope they will choose someone other than current Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.