DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Art Museum’s newest exhibit celebrates one of the world’s most famous designers. “Dior: From Paris to the World” features more than 200 couture dresses, accessories, jewelry and drawings by Christian Dior.

Stephen Jones was one of the people putting finishing touches on the exhibit on Wednesday. Jones is a milliner, a hat designer, for the House of Dior.

He makes sure every hat is at the correct angle and worn in a historically accurate way.

“Try lots of different hats on when you go out shopping for a hat. Take a hand mirror with you so you can see yourself from the back and the sides because that’s how people will see you, more than just the front” Jones said. “People freak out when they wear a new pair of jeans, let alone a hat, and the hat is the most visible of all accessories.”

“Dior: From Paris to the World” opens next Monday and runs through March 3. This collection of clothing has never been seen outside Paris before, so organizers expect it to be a popular exhibit.