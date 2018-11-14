DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Water customers will see a bigger number on their statement in order to fund upgrades and new projects.

The reason for the rate hike comes amid growth in the Denver metro area.

Denver Water says most people will see their monthly bills increase by about 55 cents a month.

Suburban customers who live outside of Denver and get water from Denver Water from one of 65 distributors can see their bills increase between $1.90 and $3.40 a month.

The increases take effect in February 2019.