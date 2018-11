DENVER (CBS4)– This Thanksgiving holiday is expected to be the busiest so far for air travel.

“Airlines for America” projects a record 30.6 million passengers will take flight during the next 14 days.

That’s a million and a half more people estimated to fly this year than the same time period last year.

Denver International Airport is expected to be the 5th busiest airport in the country over the Thanksgiving holiday travel season.