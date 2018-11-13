ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An Adams County judge sentenced a man to five years in prison after he and his wife were convicted of renting properties, moving in without paying rent, then refusing to leave until they were evicted.

A CBS4 investigation in May profiled the crimes. William Schwab, dubbed a serial squatter, was sentenced for conspiracy to commit identity theft on Tuesday. The 48-year-old pleaded guilty in October.

“Schwab and his wife, Heather Schwab, were charged in connection with fraudulent conduct in leasing properties at 2756 E. 139th Place in Thornton and at 12188 Locust Street in unincorporated Adams County,” the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

In Texas, news reports said the Schwabs were evicted more than 20 times.

Adams County Judge Roberto Ramirez sentenced William Schwab to five years in prison and said he would have imposed the maximum six years if Schwab had not taken responsibility for his crimes.

Heather was also sentenced to six years in prison in September.