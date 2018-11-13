  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – City leaders hosted the U.S. Olympic Committee on Tuesday. They visited to survey the city in case Denver decides to make a run at hosting 2030 winter games.

The only competition for the Mile High City may be Salt Lake city. Reno-Tahoe dropped its bid on Monday.

A group of nearly 30 business leaders in Colorado formed an exploratory committee to see if Denver should host the games.

Utah, which held the Winter Olympics in 2002, is eager to welcome the world again.

The head of its sports commission says Salt Lake has a great airport, light rail and facilities to host the games.

Denver’s Exploratory Committee is mulling a privately-funded Olympics without any mega venue projects. The U.S. Olympic Committee would have the final say.

