By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4) – We are fast approaching Thanksgiving, the national holiday that puts a lot of focus on food. Two mothers in the Stapleton neighborhood are focusing on fitness instead.

prader willi syndrome 5pkg transfer frame 117 Thanksgiving Run Takes Focus Off Food, Benefits Prader Willi Syndrome Research

Julie Foge (left) and Rachael Fischer (right) (credit: CBS)

They are holding a 5K fun run through Stapleton’s Central Park. It is an effort to raise money to fight a rare genetic disorder called Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Julie Foge and Rachael Fischer are mothers on a mission, a quest for their kids.

prader willi syndrome 5pkg transfer frame 519 Thanksgiving Run Takes Focus Off Food, Benefits Prader Willi Syndrome Research

Rachael Fischer and her son (credit: Fischer family)

“This gives us an active way to actually do something,” said Foge.

prader willi syndrome 5pkg transfer frame 577 Thanksgiving Run Takes Focus Off Food, Benefits Prader Willi Syndrome Research

Julie Foge and her daughter (credit: Foge family)

They are doing something for Fischer’s son, Jude, and Foge’s daughter, Eliza. Both were born with Prader-Willi Syndrome. The hallmark of the disorder is insatiable hunger.

“Our children live in a world of perpetual anxiety wondering when their next meal may be,” explained Fischer.

We first met the Foges and Fischers in 2015. Fischer showed us a lock on her pantry door to discourage Jude.

prader willi syndrome 5pkg transfer frame 1103 Thanksgiving Run Takes Focus Off Food, Benefits Prader Willi Syndrome Research

(credit: CBS)

“We now have a lock where our trash can is. We lock our refrigerator,” she said.

And these moms take the emphasis off food. In 2015, they started the Thanksgiving Day “Harvesting Hope 5K.”

“We wanted to give them (kids) a tradition outside of the feast, outside of the meal,” said Foge.

prader willi syndrome 5pkg transfer frame 972 Thanksgiving Run Takes Focus Off Food, Benefits Prader Willi Syndrome Research

(credit: CBS)

There were 500 runners in 2015.  In 2017, the number grew to 1,500. The run now has a sponsor, Stanley Marketplace, and the moms have raised more than $100,000 for research.

“When we started the race there were no drugs in clinical trials. We now have more than eight,” said Foge.

“That gives us an insurmountable amount of hope,” said Fischer.

It is hope for all of the Prader-Willi families longing for a cure.

prader willi syndrome 5pkg transfer frame 1433 Thanksgiving Run Takes Focus Off Food, Benefits Prader Willi Syndrome Research

(credit: CBS)

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the 4th Annual Stanley Harvesting Hope 5K benefit the Foundation for Prader-Willi Research.

For information on how to register for the run go to: http://www.harvestinghope5k.com/

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 since 1984. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

