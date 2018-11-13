SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) – People living in Superior are formulating a plan to take on an oil and gas company’s proposal to drill as many as 31 wells on the southwest end of town.

On Monday night residents met with town leaders at Superior Town Hall and voiced concerns about Highlands Natural Resources’s drilling application that was filed with the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

The possible drill site is at the intersection of Highway 128 and McCaslin Boulevard. That’s close to Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge to the south and Eldorado K-8 School to the north.

“We’re in this for the long haul. My kids were born here and raised here. We’re going to stick it out,” Trevor Lavens told CBS4.

Town leaders said they were notified of the plan late last month. Some residents told them they are concerned about the environmental impact and health risks of the application, but others said they want to know what can be done now to make sure their voices are heard.

“We’ve got 30 days to take some significant action before that hearing and I think it has to be a multi-pronged approach because if this stuff happens in our community it’s going to be devastating,” Lavens said during the public comment period.

On Monday CBS4 attempted to contact to Highlands Natural Resources for comment on their plan but didn’t hear back.

The deadline to share concerns with the COGCC on the project is next month.