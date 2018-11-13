THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – More stores are opening at Denver Premium Outlets, the newest outlet mall along Colorado’s Front Range.

The mall opened in September at Interstate 25 and 136th Avenue in Thornton.

The new stores opening include Lucky Brand, Forever 21, Attic Salt, and My Colorado Store.

Attic Salt is already open and the other shops should be open by the end of the month, just in time for the holiday shopping season.

The mall includes a playground for kids, restaurants and pets are welcomed in many of the areas.