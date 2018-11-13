  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Milder weather will finally return to much of Colorado on Tuesday. Clouds will cover much of the Front Range in the morning before skies turn mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the afternoon. High temperatures will be drastically warmer compared to Monday when we officially reached only 25° in Denver. But even with the warm up, highs will stay below normal in the mid and upper 40s.

A more significant warm up will arrive on Wednesday with highs reaching into the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. We’ll then have three days in a row with above normal temperatures before our next storm arrives Friday night into Saturday.

Right now it looks chilly for the weekend with a chance for snow on Saturday. Any accumulation should be underwhelming in the metro area. We’ll keep watching it for any changes.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

