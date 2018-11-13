  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arvada Police, Colorado Department of Transportation, Interstate 70, Interstate 76, Local TV, Wadsworth Boulevard
(credit: CBS)

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Arvada and Wheat Ridge police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near Interstate 76 Tuesday night. The crash caused a large traffic backup until police could re-route drivers

The interstate was closed for close to two hours.

Investigators say a car rear-ended a Jeep and the Jeep caught fire. Police say some people were taken to the hospital but did not elaborate.

Arvada police say the highway remained closed so Colorado Department of Transportation crews could lay sand down to soak up fluids on the road. They say the cold temperatures might cause the liquid to freeze.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s