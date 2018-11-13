ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Arvada and Wheat Ridge police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near Interstate 76 Tuesday night. The crash caused a large traffic backup until police could re-route drivers

The interstate was closed for close to two hours.

Investigators say a car rear-ended a Jeep and the Jeep caught fire. Police say some people were taken to the hospital but did not elaborate.

Arvada police say the highway remained closed so Colorado Department of Transportation crews could lay sand down to soak up fluids on the road. They say the cold temperatures might cause the liquid to freeze.