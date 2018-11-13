GILCREST, Colo. (CBS4) – Everyone is back home in the town of Gilcrest Tuesday morning after police in Weld County sent out a reverse 911 late Monday night to evacuate. A suspicious package was found near Valley High School.

The first call came in out at 7:30 p.m. in the evening.

The bomb squad said the item was not in fact an explosive device but a utility locating device.

There is no threat to the public.

Gilcrest is about 45 miles north of Denver with a population of about 1,000 people.