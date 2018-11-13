  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gilcrest, Local TV, Suspicious Package, Weld County

GILCREST, Colo. (CBS4) – Everyone is back home in the town of Gilcrest Tuesday morning after police in Weld County sent out a reverse 911 late Monday night to evacuate. A suspicious package was found near Valley High School.

device Suspicious Package That Forced Town Evacuation Not A Threat

(credit: Weld County)

The first call came in out at 7:30 p.m. in the evening.

The bomb squad said the item was not in fact an explosive device but a utility locating device.

There is no threat to the public.

Gilcrest is about 45 miles north of Denver with a population of about 1,000 people.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s