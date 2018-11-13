By Matt Kroschel

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – The idea of finding an affordable place to live in Colorado’s resort mountain towns is often just a dream for many people. However, one of those towns, Frisco, is adding more homes to help their local workers.

Frisco and community members celebrated the new Mary Ruth Place workforce housing units on Tuesday. The nine new apartment units in downtown will help teachers, hospital workers and local town employees who work at least 30 hours a week in the Frisco or Ten Mile Basin area.

All of the rentals will be occupied later this week.

The $2 million project was made possible in part because Summit County voters approved affordable housing additional tax revenue.

“This is a great example of how we are able to provide housing in the community for our workers,” Frisco Mayor Gary Wilkinson said.

The town is looking at other possible sites for similar projects around town.

It’s estimated there are thousands of more affordable housing units needed in order to serve the people who work in the county.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.