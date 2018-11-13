By Tori Mason

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– The Critter Corner at Foothills Animal Shelter is home to everything from reptiles to rabbits. If it is not a cat or a dog, you’ll likely find the animal there.

Foothills Animal Shelter took in more than 8,000 animals last year and 600 of them were critters.

That’s a large volume of animals to care for and re-home. The shelter serves all of Jefferson County.

Thanks to a few local businesses, these critters will see critical improvements. Brick and Main Real Estate and Cosmo’s Dog Bakery teamed up to sponsor the Critter Corner.

Their help will allow the shelter to fix some of the wear and tear that has occurred over the last nine years.

Foothills hope to get sponsorships for their other spaces, so every animal can get the care they need.

“It’s critical to have space and appropriate housing for them. Everything from a lizard to the hedgehog in there right now, needs specialized care. Trying to put them in with cats and dogs is just not okay,” said Foothills Animal Shelter Executive Director Connie Howard.

Not only does the shelter take in stray animals, they adopt them out as well.

If you’re in the market for a pet, Howard says the shelter has a lot of guinea pigs, mice and rabbits that could use a good home.

