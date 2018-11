DENVER (CBS4)– What caused fire to rip through a Denver home early Tuesday morning is being investigated.

The fire broke out at the home on South Cherokee and Vassar Avenue about 2 a.m.

Firefighters say the flames began in the basement and quickly spread to the first floor. Fire crews had to escape the burning home because the floor was caving in.

No firefighters were injured. No one was home at the time of the fire.