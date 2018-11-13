DENVER (CBS4) – A second Denver Central Market is now open on the A Concourse at Denver International Airport. The food hall concept has proven popular at the original location in the RiNo Arts District.

The market houses several local restaurants and vendors which offer foods like pizza, sandwiches, rotisserie chicken and salads. The new market at the airport will also offer sushi.

Passengers can enjoy the market from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. every day. They’ll find easy meals to grab on the go as well as a dining area which will have a full bar and charging stations for electronics.