By Michael Spencer

DU Pios hockey coach David Carle joined CBS4 Sports Anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial for Xfinity Monday Live this week.

CENTENNIAL, Colo.(CBS4)– University of Denver Pioneers hockey coach David Carle joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live this week at the ViewHouse Centennial.

Carle is in his first year with the DU Pios hockey program, and has the Pios ranked 7th in the country despite two losses to St. Cloud State over the weekend.

“They’re a really good hockey team,” Carle said of St. Cloud State. “I thought at times we played toe-to-toe with them, but then we started to give a team like that too much free offense.” Despite the two losses Carle feels good about the direction in which the Pios are headed. “The exciting part for us is as a young team we have so much room to grow. We’re so far away from where we can be still and we played toe to toe with them for a lot of parts of the weekend so that’s the exciting and encouraging part for our group going forward.”

Carle took over the DU job following Jim Montgomery’s departure to the NHL. Carle had worked on Montgomery’s staff as an assistant for the last four and a half years.

“The biggest thing I learned from Jim was preparation. How to prepare as a coach and a staff and how to embark that on to your team on a week-to-week and a day-to-day basis.”

Carle and the Pios will host number one ranked Minnesota-Duluth on Friday and Saturday night at Magness Arena.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.