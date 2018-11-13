  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado QuitLine is taking much younger callers in response to the popularity of vaping among teenagers. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment opened the hotline to children as young as 12 years old.

LINK: CDPHE Tobacco Quitting Services

Ryan Purington, an employee at Lucky Juju, holds a JUUL vape in his hand. The store started stocking the vapes last month and Purington said that they are "flying off" the shelves because they are discreet, easy to use and powerful.

On Tuesday, one of the biggest vaping companies announced its plan to fight underage use of vape pens. Juul is pulling all of its flavored e-cigarette pods from stores.

The Food and Drug Administration was already expected to announce a ban on those flavored e-cigarettes later this week.

Juul officials say it is also shutting down all of its social media accounts.

