BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – The popular wooden troll in Breckenridge has come to the end of its road. The town’s council voted Tuesday night to get rid of Isak Heartstone “as soon as logistically possible.”

The troll drew large crowds over the last couple of months, much to the disapproval of neighbors in the Wellington neighborhood.. The troll grew so popular parking became a concern, along with trespassing violations and noise. Some of the neighbors say they felt violated.

“This is just wrong. It was supposed to be here for a few days in August, and now we are stuck dealing with it, and it’s destroying our property values,” said one neighbor in October.