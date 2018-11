DENVER (CBS4) – Amazon is set to announce the plans for its second headquarters, and multiple reports indicate it won’t be in the Denver metro area.

There was some excitement in Denver, a finalist for “HQ2,” about the jobs such a headquarters would bring but some dread as well about the congestion in the area that would result.

Amazon’s plans are reportedly to build their second headquarters on the east coast, with it being split between New York and Virginia.