DENVER (CBS4) — After announcing Amazon’s selection of New York City and Northern Virginia as the destinations for the company’s new HQs, Alexa issued specific, and somewhat cheeky, apologies to the 18 cities that were not chosen.

The apology to Denver begins: “We really wanted to move to Denver, but we also really wanted to get some work done. And how would you expect us do to that when we could be skiing, hiking, kayaking, camping, yogaing, Red Rocksing, and pretending every day is 4/20 24/7? We’d go bankrupt in a month.”

You can listen to Alexa’s full apology in the sound player below.

You can find apologies to all 18 cities here.

Alexa’s Please Apologize skill was built by Austin-based ad agency McGarrah Jessee, and released earlier this year.

“We thought of a lot of things Alexa should apologize for. Actually, we thought of a lot of things that other should apologize for, and a lot of things that deserve an apology that nobody is apologizing for. So we built a skill for that,” said Jeremy Cox, digital director at McGarrah Jessee.

“Living in one of the finalist cities for HQ2 – after all the effort local governments put into their proposals and all the months we’ve waited for an answer – it would ease the pain if Amazon said ‘I’m sorry.’ We figured the only way to get that apology was to hack Amazon’s own technology,” said Sarag Weigl, creative director at McGarrah Jessee.

If you enable the skill and ask Alexa to please apologize, you can get an apology for random forces beyond her control: traffic, weather, barking dogs.

“It’s purely entertainment. We may add more functionality down the line, but the original intent was to build a skill that our creatives could have fun with, and hopefully get a laugh,” said Weigl.