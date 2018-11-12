  • CBS4On Air

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Northwest Colorado has had one of its worst fire seasons in recent years.

The Bureau of Land Management tells the Craig Daily Press that more than 200 blazes charred 169 square miles this year.

silver creek fire 1 inciweb from 9 22 Northwest Colorado Suffered Worst Fire Season In Years

The Silver Creek Fire on September 22, 2018. (credit: US Forest Service/Inciweb)

That’s twice the area that burned in 2017 and the most of any fire season in the past 20 years.

Land managers say extreme heat and drought contributed to the problem.

