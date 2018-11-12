GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Northwest Colorado has had one of its worst fire seasons in recent years.

The Bureau of Land Management tells the Craig Daily Press that more than 200 blazes charred 169 square miles this year.

That’s twice the area that burned in 2017 and the most of any fire season in the past 20 years.

Land managers say extreme heat and drought contributed to the problem.

