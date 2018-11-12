FRUITA, Colo. (AP) — Residents are speaking out against the display of a swastika flag in a western Colorado community.

About 70 people marched to a home in Fruita Sunday and rallied across the street for about two hours. They chanted anti-Nazi slogans and some held signs with profanities in the city of about 13,000.

A handful of people stood in the driveway of the home with the swastika flag. Two Confederate flags and an American flag were also displayed.

There was some shouting back and forth but no violence. Several police officers monitored the demonstration.

Paul DeLancey told The Daily Sentinel he traveled from Texas to help his family because they received threats over the swastika flag. He said protesters were yelling racist remarks and threatening people and questioned their tolerance.

