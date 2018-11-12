By Melissa Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– Snowfall and freezing temperature across the Denver metro area created some scary conditions for drivers on the roads Sunday.

The entrance ramp from Union onto 6th Avenue eastbound in Lakewood became a dangerous place when drivers slid over a clear sheet of ice.

“It was pretty scary,” said Stephanie Adams, a driver who spun out while on her way home from work.

“(It’s) kind of like a skating rink,” she said. “I’m kind of watching as everybody is figuring out how to navigate the situation as well, and hoping that nobody else comes my direction.”

Another car rear-ended Lucas Nieddu and Calvin Phillips when the two did a tailspin on the ice.

“Spun out a couple of times and then started to pull over,” Nieddu said.

“We did a full 360,” Phillips added.

As snow fell along the Front Range, tow truck drivers had their work cut out for them, as did firefighters and paramedics.

Icy conditions along I-70 shut down a part of the interstate on the heels of as many as twenty crashes.

Black ice sent one car sliding down Colfax.

De-icing rews were out treating roads overnight.

Officials warned that the morning commute could be slick.

