DENVER (CBS4)– The snow started moving out on Monday morning but not before it messed up the morning commute.

Several roads in Colorado, including the Denver metro area, were snow packed and slippery.

The snow continued to fall along the Front Range overnight and stuck to the roads, making it tough for some drivers.

The sun started to make an appearance just after 8 a.m. when the clouds dispersed, but it was too late for the traffic that had already built up.

Most drivers were taking it slow to make their way along the slippery roads, making for a crowded morning.