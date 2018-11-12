SCHOOL CLOSINGS/DELASchool closings and delays because of icy and snowy roads in the metro area.
  • CBS4

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs

DENVER (CBS4)– The snow started moving out on Monday morning but not before it messed up the morning commute.

Several roads in Colorado, including the Denver metro area, were snow packed and slippery.

0855am cutin frame 2998 e1542039350495 Snowy, Icy Roads Slow Morning Commute

(credit: CDOT)


The snow continued to fall along the Front Range overnight and stuck to the roads, making it tough for some drivers.

The sun started to make an appearance just after 8 a.m. when the clouds dispersed, but it was too late for the traffic that had already built up.

0855am cutin frame 2248 e1542039369137 Snowy, Icy Roads Slow Morning Commute

(credit: CDOT)

Most drivers were taking it slow to make their way along the slippery roads, making for a crowded morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s