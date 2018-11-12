SCHOOL CLOSINGS/DELASchool closings and delays because of icy and snowy roads in the metro area.
  • CBS4

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Facebook, Facebook Scam, Secret Sister

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An old scam is making its way around Facebook again this holiday season.

Dubbed the “Secret Sister” scam, it starts with a post asking a user to buy a gift worth $10 or more and to add your name to the list.

78412870 e1538155187818 Watch Out For The ‘Secret Sister’ Facebook Scam

File photo of the Facebook logo. (credit: Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images)

In exchange, the user is promised 36 gifts through the mail in return.

Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat Linked To Depression, Finds UPenn Study

Instead, users are scammed out of their money, while making their personal information public in the process.

The scam has been around since 2015, according to Snopes, and pops up every holiday season.

It’s also illegal, according to the U.S. Postal Service, because these chain letters are a form of gambling.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s