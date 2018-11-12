Kansas City, MO (CBS Local)- The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Arizona Cardinals 26-14 on Sunday with quarterback Patrick Mahomes setting a new franchise record for most touchdown passes thrown in a single season.

However, after the game, Mahomes was unavailable to answer questions about the new mark because of a family emergency. The nature of that emergency was revealed a short time later on Instagram.

Mahomes’ girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, revealed in an emotional post that her stepfather collapsed while waiting to get into the stadium and later passed away at the hospital. It is unclear whether Mahomes was informed of the incident prior to the game.