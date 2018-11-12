  • CBS4On Air

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men in connection with the murder of 28-year-old Cymone Duran. Duran’s body was found burning near a dumpster in the 700 block of Nile Street in Golden on Nov. 5.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Duran had been shot multiple times before being set on fire.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office announced three men were facing charges in connection with the homicide and arson.

Abel Gallegos, 35, is facing charges of first degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, second degree arson, and tampering with evidence.

gallegos abel 101483 3 Men Arrested After Woman Found Shot To Death And Set On Fire

Abel Gallegos (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Alonso Quintana, 27, is facing charges of first degree murder, first degree kidnapping, aggravated intimidation of a witness, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

quintana alonso 032191 3 Men Arrested After Woman Found Shot To Death And Set On Fire

Alonso Quintana (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Rene Rosales, 35, is facing charges of accessory to first degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, second degree arson, and tampering with evidence.

rosales rene 041583 3 Men Arrested After Woman Found Shot To Death And Set On Fire

Rene Rosales (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (303) 271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867).

