By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After officially receiving at least 2 inches of snow in Denver, snow will end completely by late morning along the Front Range. Skies will be sunny during the afternoon but the combination of fresh snow and cold airmass over Colorado will keep temperatures below freezing Monday afternoon.

Then get ready for very cold night going into Tuesday morning with temperatures in the teens around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. Mountain areas will fall into the single digits – both above and below zero.

The rest of this week will include sunny skies and gradually climbing temperatures. We’ll melt more snow on Tuesday and by Wednesday afternoon virtually all of the snow in the metro area should be gone.

Our next chance for snow anywhere in Colorado should hold off until next weekend when the mountains should see some snow on Saturday followed by at least a chance in the metro area on Sunday. We’ll keep you posted!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

