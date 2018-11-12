  • CBS4On Air

Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton could be running for president again in 2020. That’s according to Mark Penn, a former advisor the the Clintons.

Clinton won the 2016 election in Colorado with a plurality of 48.2% of the vote.

Penn co-wrote a Sunday op-ed for the Wall Street Journal with Andrew Stein, a former Democratic Manhattan borough president.

“True to her name, Mrs. Clinton will fight this out until the last dog dies,” the op-ed claims. “She won’t let a little thing like two stunning defeats stand in the way of her claim to the White House.”

gettyimages 846077726 Report: Hillary Clinton Could Run For President In 2020

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton signs copies of her new book “What Happened” during a book signing event at Barnes and Noble bookstore September 12, 2017 in New York City. Clinton’s book focuses on her 2016 election loss to President Donald Trump. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Penn says that Clinton will not allow her humiliating loss to President Trump end her political career.

Last month the former Democratic Presidential nominee left the door open on a possible 2020 run, saying “I’d like to be president.”

So far Mrs. Clinton has not commented on the op-ed report.

